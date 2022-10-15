MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at Raymond James

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$25.50 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEG. National Bankshares cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.80.

MEG traded down C$0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.99. 2,609,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,511. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.00 and a 1 year high of C$24.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 3.2981618 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

