Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $18,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $111.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.13. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.35.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

