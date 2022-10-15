Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 16,497 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $62,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $640,957,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $288.69 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

