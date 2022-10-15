Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $22.24 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 119,385 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.08% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $22,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after acquiring an additional 624,549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,515 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,592,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,893,000 after buying an additional 1,057,194 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.54. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

