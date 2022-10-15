Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $34.43 Million Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,942 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 2.20% of Kornit Digital worth $34,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 426.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of KRNT opened at $24.63 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $181.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

