Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

