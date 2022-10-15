Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,434 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software comprises 0.9% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $52,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $134.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.32. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CYBR. Cowen began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.81.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.