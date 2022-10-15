Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 181,544 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

