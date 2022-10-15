Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Stock Position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 198,272 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $18,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $499.29 million, a PE ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 0.90. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RADA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

