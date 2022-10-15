Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.14.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH stock opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average is $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.96. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 4,295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 792,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,723,000 after acquiring an additional 58,426 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 3,020.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.