Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on MTH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.14.
Meritage Homes Price Performance
MTH stock opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average is $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60.
Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes
In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 4,295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 792,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,723,000 after acquiring an additional 58,426 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 3,020.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
Further Reading
