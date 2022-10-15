Merriman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,532 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in Health Catalyst by 31.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 345,137 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $7,249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 21.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 174,954 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 326.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 61.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 154,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

In related news, Director Duncan Gallagher acquired 8,400 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at $336,730.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $8.63 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 54.64%. The business had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

