Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $262,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.
About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
