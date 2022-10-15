Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRUS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of Merus stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. Merus has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37.

Insider Activity at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 101.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $133,531.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $7,155,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Merus in the first quarter worth about $16,630,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Merus in the first quarter worth about $6,603,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Merus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Merus by 53.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

