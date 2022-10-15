Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 73,735 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.8% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $190,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of META traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,559,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,382,358. The company has a market cap of $340.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.53 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.93.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,482,688 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.