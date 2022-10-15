Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Down 54.3% in September

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the September 15th total of 357,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Metacrine by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Metacrine by 482.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Metacrine by 39.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 165,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 117,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,407. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. The company has a market cap of $17.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.89. Metacrine has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 22.29, a current ratio of 22.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Metacrine

Metacrine ( NASDAQ:MTCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. As a group, analysts predict that Metacrine will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

