Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,071.57

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,071.57 and last traded at $1,075.58, with a volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,102.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,226.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,244.43.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,585,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

