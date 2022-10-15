Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $354.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,198,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,492,064. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

