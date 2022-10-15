Monero (XMR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $55.85 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $140.20 or 0.00733681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.55 billion and $55.85 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,108.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00023370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00264401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00119511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.53 or 0.00567955 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00254503 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00267649 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,187,817 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

