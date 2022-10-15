Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Monro Price Performance

MNRO traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. Monro has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $349.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.64 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Monro Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Monro

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

In related news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 0.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 949,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Monro by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 123.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.