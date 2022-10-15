Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.22.

