Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,288 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 144,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,670,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. King Wealth now owns 42,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF opened at $30.60 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

