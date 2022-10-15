Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,705 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,383,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.37. The company has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

