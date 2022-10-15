Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after buying an additional 185,340 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after buying an additional 87,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.74.

Adobe Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $287.94 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

