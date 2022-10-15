Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.15 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,259,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,307,000 after purchasing an additional 229,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after purchasing an additional 277,002 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.06 and its 200-day moving average is $105.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66.

