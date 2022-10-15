Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $768,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 63,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.9 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $174.16 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.54.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.54.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

