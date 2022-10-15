Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,620,000 after buying an additional 825,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,118,000 after buying an additional 820,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after buying an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,641,000 after buying an additional 462,315 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,191,000 after buying an additional 282,610 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Mizuho lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 3.1 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

