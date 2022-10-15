Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 10,480 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 493,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,691,000 after acquiring an additional 88,296 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 389,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111,816 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,382,000 after purchasing an additional 551,205 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $44.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69.

