Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 11,795 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $53.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33.

