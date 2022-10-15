Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 926 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $126.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

