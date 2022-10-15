Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

VNQ stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.