Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,009 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,412,000 after buying an additional 105,587 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,499,000 after purchasing an additional 339,341 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after purchasing an additional 361,610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $65.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $72.36.

