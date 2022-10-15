Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 5,564 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 316,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 196,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $42.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.50. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $64.46.

