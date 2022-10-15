Moonbeam Trading Down 8.9% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002368 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $191.53 million and $10.52 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00081728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00060220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00015516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00025922 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001419 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,039,006,453 coins and its circulating supply is 422,908,693 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

