Morgan Stanley Lowers Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $19.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Pulmonx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.14.

Pulmonx stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $514.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,558,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,740,651.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,558,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Pulmonx by 56.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,695,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,474 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at $17,214,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Pulmonx by 10.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,445,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after purchasing an additional 502,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pulmonx by 375.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 395,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Pulmonx by 467.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 393,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

