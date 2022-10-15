Morgan Stanley Trims Dover (NYSE:DOV) Target Price to $139.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.00.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dover will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 411.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

