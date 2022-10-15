Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 36,180 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $725,000. RPO LLC lifted its holdings in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 80,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 55,457 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $1,490,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

