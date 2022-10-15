MUSE ENT NFT Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.02 Billion (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $3.05 million worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00005909 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,250.21 or 0.27464386 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010727 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 1.1318841 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,271,414.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

