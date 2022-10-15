N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,541 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after buying an additional 3,945,873 shares during the period. Yale University boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after buying an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VWO opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

