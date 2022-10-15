N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $296.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.10. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

