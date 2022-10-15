N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $172.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.