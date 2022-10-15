N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,601 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 3.6% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $20,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $25.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

