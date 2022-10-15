Nano Achieves Market Cap of $99.23 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Nano has a market cap of $99.23 million and $1.24 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,148.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00023316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00265610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00119964 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.00733452 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.27 or 0.00570643 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00255412 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

