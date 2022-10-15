Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 5,555 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,546,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,849. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.99. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.