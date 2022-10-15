Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 5,555 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,546,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,849. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.99. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
