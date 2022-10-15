Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 7,413 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $71.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,735,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average is $80.37. The firm has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

