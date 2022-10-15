Narwhal Capital Management Sells 603 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,930,000 after acquiring an additional 518,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded down $20.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,201,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,034. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $433.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.49. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 375.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total transaction of $315,604.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.56.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

