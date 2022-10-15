National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Upgraded to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st.

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NABZY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 265,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,482. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. National Australia Bank has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

