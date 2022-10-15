National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Update

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 771,100 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 948,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.00.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NGG stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 623,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,297. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Grid

National Grid Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of National Grid by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

