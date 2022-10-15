National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Update

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 771,100 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 948,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.00.
National Grid Stock Performance
Shares of NGG stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 623,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,297. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Grid
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Grid (NGG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.