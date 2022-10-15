Navcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,264.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0620 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $3,264.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00284181 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00134373 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00060176 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00026555 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,632,231 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

