nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down to $30.90

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.90, but opened at $29.06. nCino shares last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 2,636 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCNO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

nCino Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. nCino’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $359,620.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $127,743.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,112.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,941,486.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,257 shares of company stock worth $915,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of nCino by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733,676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in nCino by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,726,000 after purchasing an additional 632,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,041,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

