NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NeoVolta Stock Performance

Shares of NeoVolta stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,393. NeoVolta has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoVolta

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeoVolta stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It offers NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems to store and use energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

